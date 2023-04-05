Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cantaloupe makes up 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 660,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 75,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

