Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for about 3.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Veracyte worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veracyte by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 215,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

