Personal Group Holdings Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PGH opened at GBX 210.98 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 338 ($4.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.81. The company has a market cap of £65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,219.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

