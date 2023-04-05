Personal Group Holdings Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Personal Group Stock Performance
LON:PGH opened at GBX 210.98 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 338 ($4.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.81. The company has a market cap of £65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,219.50 and a beta of 0.38.
About Personal Group
