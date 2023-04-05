Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider David Davies Acquires 6,588 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider David Davies acquired 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,218.18).

PFC traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74.60 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,813,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. Petrofac Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.20 ($2.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.81. The company has a market cap of £389.45 million, a P/E ratio of -191.72, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

