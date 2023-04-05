PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

PG&E Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

