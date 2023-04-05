Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.11

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Pharma Mar Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

