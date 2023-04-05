Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 819,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,810. The company has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

