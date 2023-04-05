PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

