PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.22.
Insider Transactions at PIMCO Access Income Fund
In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
