PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $376,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

