PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

