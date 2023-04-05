PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 39,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,695. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

