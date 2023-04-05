Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 563,353 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

