PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 16,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,599. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.