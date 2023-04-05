Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,633. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.