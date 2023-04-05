Piper Sandler Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

BHF stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

