Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,683,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 1,598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pipestone Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

BKBEF stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Pipestone Energy Dividend Announcement

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

