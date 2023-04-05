Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $126,268.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,028,255 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

