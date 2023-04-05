Pirate Chain Trading 22.9% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $75.21 million and approximately $104,899.53 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,025,471 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.