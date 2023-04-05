Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $141,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. 690,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,185. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

