Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $50,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.73. The stock had a trading volume of 215,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

