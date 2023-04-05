PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.10 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $514,138.65 and $21,879.46 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,530,182 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,523,232.46803 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09907634 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,342.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars.

