Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 6.6%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 320,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

