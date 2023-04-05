Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 6.6%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 320,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
