POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Down 1.7%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.21. 12,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 40,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

POET Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$197.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

