PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.