PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 168,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,488. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

