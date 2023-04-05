Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.67

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 2006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Premier Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.77.

About Premier Oil

(Get Rating)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.