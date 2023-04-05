Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
PGZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,053. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
