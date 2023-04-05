Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

PGZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,053. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.