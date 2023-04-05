Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.49. 56,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

