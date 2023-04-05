Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.49. 56,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
