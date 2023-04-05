PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.06. 24,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 514,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

