PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.86. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 333 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,479 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.