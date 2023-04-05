PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.86. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 333 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
PropertyGuru Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
