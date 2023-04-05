ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.84

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 40435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

