ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.