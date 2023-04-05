ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.65

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 455647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

