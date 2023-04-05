ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 1,425,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,360. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.