ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 45,658,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,696,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
