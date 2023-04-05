Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $19.32. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 1,045,137 shares changing hands.
PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
The company has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
