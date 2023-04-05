Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $19.32. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 1,045,137 shares changing hands.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 210,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 639,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 256,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

