Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.13. 630,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

