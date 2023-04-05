Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %

PLSE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 142,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

