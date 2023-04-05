Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %
PLSE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 142,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.09.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
