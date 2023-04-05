Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Up 2.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.76. 699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Puyi Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

