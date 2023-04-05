Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.16 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,416.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

