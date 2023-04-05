QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

