QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $640.57

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $640.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184419 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $445.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

