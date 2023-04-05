Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.11.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 203,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$34.47.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.