Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Up 2.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41. 34,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 57,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Quhuo Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

About Quhuo

(Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.