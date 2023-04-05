Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 31,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

