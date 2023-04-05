Raymond James Boosts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $30.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.