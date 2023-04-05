RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.