RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $228.44

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.44 and traded as high as $233.56. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $230.54, with a volume of 217,390 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $470,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.