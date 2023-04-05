Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Reading International

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

