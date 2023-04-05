Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently:

4/4/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $178.00 to $165.00.

3/16/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $170.00.

2/15/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SRPT stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

